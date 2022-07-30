Man rescued from car after it plunged into Jukskei River

A man was rescued from his vehicle after it plunged into the Jukskei river following a collision on the N14 in Diepsloot on Friday.
ER24's Russel Meiring said SAPS search and rescue, provincial EMS and other services arrived on the scene to find a truck and light motor vehicle in a river below the highway. Another light motor vehicle was parked in the middle of the N14.
On closer inspection, medics found a man lying trapped inside the overturned car.
“Rescue personnel used specialised equipment to release the man from the wreckage and bring him to the awaiting paramedics on the roadside. Once free, the man was treated and provided with several advanced life support interventions before he was airlifted by a private medical helicopter to a nearby hospital.
“The exact details surrounding this incident are unknown, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” Meiring said.
