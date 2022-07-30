×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

No happy ending for driver downed by dildos

30 July 2022 - 17:21
A box of adult toys caused a road accident in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal, according to Medi Response.
A box of adult toys caused a road accident in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal, according to Medi Response.
Image: Medi Response

A box of adult toys caused a road accident in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

Some of the toys fell out of their boxes.
Some of the toys fell out of their boxes.
Image: Medi Response

Medi Response paramedics rushed to an accident scene on the N2 near Ballito. The emergency service said a car driving behind a vehicle transporting the toys was hit by a full box and crashed.

Pictures of the accident scene showed some of the toys lying on the road. 

“Reports from the scene indicate that a vehicle was travelling behind an LDV towing a trailer when a box of sex toys allegedly flew off the trailer, hitting the car behind,” Medi Response said.

“The vehicle that was struck lost control and crashed. No serious injuries were reported.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

KwaZulu-Natal motorist jumps into the sea to evade cops

A motorist fleeing from police in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal, jumped into the sea on Friday night and clung onto rocks to evade arrest.
News
9 hours ago

KZN shootout: 5 dead, motorists urged to avoid N2 north near King Shaka airport

Five suspects have been killed in a shoot-out and one is in a critical condition. A seventh suspect has been arrested.
News
3 days ago

Car wash ‘accident’ leaves man with life-threatening injuries

A man has been critically injured after a motorist “accidentally” drove over him at a car wash in Ballito, north of Durban on Wednesday.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Defence lawyer who quit Meyiwa trial returns with list of demands South Africa
  2. What’s that under the carpet? Mkhwebane’s 50th birthday party in spotlight News
  3. Orania delegation to visit AmaBhele royal family in Eastern Cape South Africa
  4. Jacob Zuma Foundation supports its chair Dudu Myeni after sentence South Africa
  5. Suspected Johann Rupert jewellery thief nabbed in Soweto South Africa

Latest Videos

'Criminals can't have more rights than law-abiding citizens': Malema
'The ANC is at its weakest,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference gets under way