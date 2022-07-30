Police launch spiritual crime prevention forum to fight 'spiritual warfare'

Police in the North West believe “consciousness is under siege” and have come up with a spiritual arm to fight what they deem to be “spiritual warfare”.
Authorities in the Ngaka Modiri Molema district launched what they call the “spiritual crime prevention forum” on Thursday under the command of district commissioner Maj-Gen DM Mmolawa.
According to a press release by the SAPS provincial commissioner, the chaplain, Warrant Officer TN Mogamisi, opened the event officially with a word of encouragement and prayer, followed by Rev M Modutlwa conducting the candle-lighting ceremony.
Modutlwa highlighted Covid-19, HIV/Aids issues, as well as the deaths of 21 teenagers at a tavern in the Eastern Cape.
Mmolawa welcomed attendees and emphasised it was “imperative” to launch this forum in the district “to partner with spiritual leaders who will assist in spiritual warfare”.
She added that the church was the foundation, “that the war of spiritual forces will be eradicated by this forum”.
“Our consciousness in the society is under siege, fathers are raping daughters and sons are raping mothers.”
Bishop D Matebesi, the chair of the forum, said police had adopted the spiritual crime prevention concept as one of the key objectives to fight crime.
The aim of the programme was to “deal with the mindset of individuals” as well as providing partnership to police in the fight against crime.
According to the statement, Rev ET Khumalo “accepted the call of duty”.
“He discouraged the idea of people taking the law in their hands and said families must stop hiding criminals in their homes.”
