Four men accused of robbing a Road Accident Fund beneficiary of cash and takkies, among other alleged crimes, will appear in court on Monday.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said police traced the men to a house in Kwadweshula, on the south coast.
They recovered a rifle, revolver, ammunition, takkies, televisions and a water pump.
Ngcobo said four men aged between 26 and 35 were arrested for possession of stolen goods and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.
“They have been linked to a house robbery case where a Road Accident Fund beneficiary was robbed of cash, clothing and various takkies in May. They have been linked to seven more house robberies that took place in various areas.”
They are expected to appear in the Port Shepstone magistrate's court.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Four bust for 'robbing' Road Accident Fund beneficiary of cash and takkies
Image: 123RF/scanrail
Four men accused of robbing a Road Accident Fund beneficiary of cash and takkies, among other alleged crimes, will appear in court on Monday.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said police traced the men to a house in Kwadweshula, on the south coast.
They recovered a rifle, revolver, ammunition, takkies, televisions and a water pump.
Ngcobo said four men aged between 26 and 35 were arrested for possession of stolen goods and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.
“They have been linked to a house robbery case where a Road Accident Fund beneficiary was robbed of cash, clothing and various takkies in May. They have been linked to seven more house robberies that took place in various areas.”
They are expected to appear in the Port Shepstone magistrate's court.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Suspects nabbed in high performance vehicles used in CIT, violent robberies
Two bust for selling guns to criminals in Alexandra and Cosmo City
Dozen accused in dock after wave of crime in Alex
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos