Manhunt for suspects who killed six people in Marianhill tuckshop shooting

Six people were shot dead in an apparent hit when gunmen opened fire at a tuck shop in Marianhill, west of Durban on Saturday.
Police said a group of armed men opened fire at people at the tuck shop, killing six men aged between 30 and 65 years.
Initial investigations revealed three of the dead included the tuckshop owner and his two sons while a fourth, who was waiting to see a traditional healer, might have been the target of the hit.
Provincial commissioner, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi assigned a team to conduct a manhunt for the “heartless killers”
“This incident once again demonstrates our concern that firearms are contributing to the high levels of crime in the province and we are advocating for stricter regulations regarding the management of legal firearms as many of them end up being used by criminals. We will do everything within our control to bring these killers to book,” said Mkhwanazi.
TimesLIVE
