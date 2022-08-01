Drinking water contaminated as Durban pump station repairs continue

Residents of Dassenhoek in Durban have been warned not to drink tap water due to a fault in the Birchwood Park pump station.
The eThekwini municipality on Thursday issued a warning that drinking water had been compromised and that contractors were working round the clock on repairs at the pump station.
By Monday afternoon no alert had been issued on whether the water was safe to consume.
Last week municipal spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo said the repairs were expected to be completed in the few days.
“Once the repairs are completed, the sampling team will do follow up water testing to ascertain the quality of water. The public is advised not to drink water from taps until the municipality confirms that its quality meets the acceptable standards. Residents are also advised to boil water before use,” she said.
According to municipal alerts, the public are urged not to used unboiled water for cooking and brushing teeth.
