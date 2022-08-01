Mayor Tania Campbell was meant to address residents on their service delivery grievances but instead deployed five MMCs to attend the meeting on her behalf.
This angered the community who then mobilised for a “Thembisa shutdown” over service delivery issues.
The provincial government called on Campbell to meet community leaders leading the protest.
“We acknowledge that residents have the democratic right to express their grievances. However, communities must express their grievances in a responsible and constructive manner. The violent and destructive nature of these protests is unacceptable,” said Makhura.
Blatant criminality during protests undermined genuine concerns raised by communities.
“We would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased, our thoughts are with them.
“We call on law enforcement agencies to protect lives and property and to bring the perpetrators of this violence and anarchy to book,” said Makhura.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Gauteng premier condemns violent protest in Thembisa
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Gauteng premier David Makhura has condemned the violent protests in Hospital View in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni.
On Monday, residents protested against electricity cuts for defaulting customers and “high municipal rates”.
Some roads in the area were barricaded with rocks and burning tyres. Several buildings were set alight and two people died. A community engagement was called by Ekurhuleni officials on Friday, but protesters said they wanted the mayor to address them.
.
Ekurhuleni mayor calls for calm after second protester shot dead
Mayor Tania Campbell was meant to address residents on their service delivery grievances but instead deployed five MMCs to attend the meeting on her behalf.
This angered the community who then mobilised for a “Thembisa shutdown” over service delivery issues.
The provincial government called on Campbell to meet community leaders leading the protest.
“We acknowledge that residents have the democratic right to express their grievances. However, communities must express their grievances in a responsible and constructive manner. The violent and destructive nature of these protests is unacceptable,” said Makhura.
Blatant criminality during protests undermined genuine concerns raised by communities.
“We would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased, our thoughts are with them.
“We call on law enforcement agencies to protect lives and property and to bring the perpetrators of this violence and anarchy to book,” said Makhura.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Protester killed in Thembisa, residents fear blackouts after arson
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos