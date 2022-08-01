Gauteng SAHRC head Buang Jones bows out

SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) Gauteng head Buang Jones has resigned after serving the commission for more than 11 years.
He leaves at the end of August.
The 37-year-old attorney from Bloemfontein joined the commission as a legal officer in December 2010 and rose through the ranks.
Jones said he will focus on his legal practice, consultancy work and investments.
“My professional experience to date has cut across and intersected various functionalities within the constitutional law and human rights, where I have gained and refined written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills from interacting, consulting and facilitating presentations with other senior managers, employees, commissioners and other stakeholders.”
His legal practice will open on September 1.
“The firm will specialise in public interest litigation and other forms of litigation (including civil and criminal), human rights law, corporate and commercial law, workplace law, complaints management, investigations and dispute resolution. It will also provide strategic legal services to the national, provincial and local government,” he said.
Jones holds an LLB (Unisa), LLM in corporate law (Unisa) and management development programme certificate (GIBS) and is an attorney of the high court with more than 13 years post-admission experience. He is also an accredited mediator.
“As an admitted and practising attorney of the High Court of SA, I have gained a deeper understanding of constitutional and human rights law and my involvement in such issues has moulded me into a results and solutions-orientated professional which has translated into extensive experience in analytical and problem solving in various public, private and legal spheres.”
He was legal representative for the commission in the Angelo Agrizzi, Eben Etzebeth and Adam Catzavelos racism cases and chaired high-profile public hearings and inquiries, including an inquiry into Vaal River pollution.
Jones was an evidence leader in the July 2021 unrest hearing and the inquiry into racial discrimination or discrimination in advertising.
He devised strategies aimed at increasing the commission's visibility and engagement with people in Gauteng.
Jones said the aim was, among other things, to achieve effective advocacy for the adoption of human rights-based positions and approaches and ensure accessibility of human rights educational material in different formats and languages.
“Five years later, Gauteng is the most visible provincial office of the SA Human Rights Commission.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Gauteng SAHRC head Buang Jones bows out
Image: Supplied
SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) Gauteng head Buang Jones has resigned after serving the commission for more than 11 years.
He leaves at the end of August.
The 37-year-old attorney from Bloemfontein joined the commission as a legal officer in December 2010 and rose through the ranks.
Jones said he will focus on his legal practice, consultancy work and investments.
“My professional experience to date has cut across and intersected various functionalities within the constitutional law and human rights, where I have gained and refined written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills from interacting, consulting and facilitating presentations with other senior managers, employees, commissioners and other stakeholders.”
His legal practice will open on September 1.
“The firm will specialise in public interest litigation and other forms of litigation (including civil and criminal), human rights law, corporate and commercial law, workplace law, complaints management, investigations and dispute resolution. It will also provide strategic legal services to the national, provincial and local government,” he said.
Jones holds an LLB (Unisa), LLM in corporate law (Unisa) and management development programme certificate (GIBS) and is an attorney of the high court with more than 13 years post-admission experience. He is also an accredited mediator.
“As an admitted and practising attorney of the High Court of SA, I have gained a deeper understanding of constitutional and human rights law and my involvement in such issues has moulded me into a results and solutions-orientated professional which has translated into extensive experience in analytical and problem solving in various public, private and legal spheres.”
He was legal representative for the commission in the Angelo Agrizzi, Eben Etzebeth and Adam Catzavelos racism cases and chaired high-profile public hearings and inquiries, including an inquiry into Vaal River pollution.
Jones was an evidence leader in the July 2021 unrest hearing and the inquiry into racial discrimination or discrimination in advertising.
He devised strategies aimed at increasing the commission's visibility and engagement with people in Gauteng.
Jones said the aim was, among other things, to achieve effective advocacy for the adoption of human rights-based positions and approaches and ensure accessibility of human rights educational material in different formats and languages.
“Five years later, Gauteng is the most visible provincial office of the SA Human Rights Commission.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
SAHRC in Eastern Cape to investigate right to food and child malnutrition
When racial progress comes for white liberals
Enyobeni tragedy: ‘methanol can be a byproduct when home-made punch ferments’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos