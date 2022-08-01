It is time for the government to bring in the army to deal with the high level of crime in Krugersdorp, says ActionSA caucus leader in Johannesburg, Funzela Ngobeni.
“Soldiers were brought in during the lockdown to keep us indoors. Government needs to make that decision and bring them here because it's clear police are not coping,” Ngobeni said.
IN PICS | Call in soldiers, ActionSA says in Krugersdorp
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
It is time for the government to bring in the army to deal with the high level of crime in Krugersdorp, says ActionSA caucus leader in Johannesburg, Funzela Ngobeni.
“Soldiers were brought in during the lockdown to keep us indoors. Government needs to make that decision and bring them here because it's clear police are not coping,” Ngobeni said.
He was speaking outside the Krugersdorp magistrate’s court on Monday, where more than 80 undocumented foreigners are to make their first court appearance.
They were arrested at the weekend after the gang rapes of women at a mine dump, where the women were involved in recording a music video.
Ngobeni said the problem is the issue of the rule of law.
“It didn’t happen overnight to get where we are as a country. These are the results of a government that allowed the country to collapse,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
READ MORE:
‘We live with fear’: Anger over violent gangs at Krugersdorp court protest
Please give Krugersdorp rape survivors, families space, pleads Cele
'I wanted to take all the pain so that they wouldn’t touch the girls' — model agent in Krugersdorp horror rape
Labour unions condemn gang rape and robbery at Krugersdorp music video shoot
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos