National police commissioner Fannie Masemola and police minister Bheki Cele addressed the media in Pretoria to discuss crime-fighting measures and announced appointments of senior staff.
Cele said what happened in Krugersdorp last Thursday was “the shame of the nation”.
LISTEN | ‘No stone to be left unturned’, say police after gang rapes
Police say they are responding to mass shootings and the Krugersdorp gang rapes of eight women by at least 84 suspects
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
The country’s top law enforcement officials gathered on Monday to reveal their plan to fight crime. Police assured South Africans the 84 suspects arrested in Gauteng after the gang rapes of eight women will be brought to book.
Listen:
National police commissioner Fannie Masemola and police minister Bheki Cele addressed the media in Pretoria to discuss crime-fighting measures and announced appointments of senior staff.
Cele said what happened in Krugersdorp last Thursday was “the shame of the nation”.
MORE:
Police commissioner Masemola briefs the media on crime-fighting measures
‘Their only goal was to earn a living’: Support for Krugersdorp rape victims activated
'It’s heartbreaking': Minister in tears over Krugersdorp gang rape horror
Please give Krugersdorp rape survivors, families space, pleads Cele
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos