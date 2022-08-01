Wits innovators are changing lives with medicine 'ATMs' and more

“In complex countries such as SA, riddled with limitations and constraints, disruption alone is not enough, says Hutiri. “Designing technology without paying attention to our local context will result in failure. The Pelebox induces creativity and shapes our frugal, relevant and context-driven innovations in a highly local approach that our team calls the ‘think inside’ principle.”

Also in the medical field, a solution known as SmartSpot consistently improves the accuracy of TB testing. Used on all 289 GeneXpert testing instruments in the national TB programme since 2011, over the duration of a year, it showed that 2.6% of the TB tests were inaccurate, and that test modules needed replacing. Their inventions are approved by the World Health Organisation and are used in many countries around the world.

The SmartSpot innovation was developed by a team of scientists from Wits, led by Prof Wendy Stevens and Prof Lesley Scott in the department of molecular medicine & haematology, in collaboration with Prof Bavesh Kana from the department of science & technology and the National Research Foundation Centre of Excellence for Biomedical TB Research.

PeCo Power is a third example of innovation sparked at Wits that is positively changing the lives of people daily. This home-grown electrical off-grid solar solution for local communities enables the easy integration of renewable energy sources, along with batteries and appliances, for the electrification of households in Africa.

Originated and developed in the Wits School of Electrical and Information Engineering, this innovation is finding its way into rural and unserviced communities, with the promise of deep social impact. PeCo Power is also a prime example of the commercial viability and realisation of innovation — in the form of operational enterprises — being unearthed at the university.

“These are all multidisciplinary projects with research impact which span multiple sectors, involve elements of entrepreneurship and commercialisation, and advance the public good,” says Dwolatzky. He adds that collaboration is vital to finding such solutions.

Dwolatzky says the climate crisis is a case in point. “We need the scientists and climatologists to help us better understand how our natural environment is changing and to model future scenarios, we need the social scientists to explain the effect of climate change on people and how behaviour can be changed. We need the ethicists, governors, policy- and lawmakers to guide communities and to keep climate offenders in check. By working together, we can develop innovative solutions that benefit both people and our planet.”