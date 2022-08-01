×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

Which provinces have the most active Covid-19 cases?

01 August 2022 - 07:00
The NICD will in future only publish Covid-19 surveillance data weekly. File photo.
The NICD will in future only publish Covid-19 surveillance data weekly. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ktsdesign

Covid-19 continues to spread across SA, with the highest number of active cases detected in the Western Cape, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. 

The department of health and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported 354 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 4,004,555 since the pandemic hit SA.

The Western Cape reported 1,544 active cases, the Free State 1,216, KwaZulu-Natal 876 and Gauteng 762.

Limpopo had the lowest number of reported active cases at 40, followed by the Northern Cape (66) and North West (101).

Five deaths were reported, though these did not occur in the 24 to 48 hours before the report. It brings the total number of fatalities to 101,982.

There had been an increase of 18 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

Health department announces end of Covid-19 daily reports

SA will no longer receive Covid-19 daily updates.
News
16 hours ago

The NICD no longer reports daily infection numbers over weekends, and on Sunday said it will in future only publish surveillance data weekly. 

“The department will, with effect from August 1, publish the Covid-19 surveillance data on a weekly basis, but continue to closely monitor the situation,” said health department spokesperson Foster Mohale.

Mohale said the decision does not mean the pandemic is over, and vaccination services would remain accessible at designated sites, including some public health facilities.

“Until such time the World Health Organisation announces the pandemic is over, we urge people to vaccinate and continue to do everything possible to keep themselves safe against the current and future variants of concern,” he said

“The NICD supports the decision and concurs that the current phase of the pandemic no longer requires daily Covid-19 updates. The public should be mindful that disease trends and weekly surveillance data largely inform health policies.

“Therefore, the NICD remains committed to its surveillance activities and will continue reporting Covid-19 surveillance data as per normal, with the data published in the existing weekly surveillance reports.” 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

Does the Covid-19 vaccine weaken your immune system?

Experts have allayed fears the Covid-19 vaccine weakens the immune system.
News
3 days ago

Do I need another Covid-19 jab if I've already had two shots and a booster?

According to Professor Alex Welte from the SA Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis, immunity from vaccination may not last as long with ...
News
4 days ago

Can high blood pressure increase risk of severe Covid-19?

High blood pressure can more than double your chance of being hospitalised with severe Covid-19, a study has found.
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. No going back, no compromise, says Ramaphosa on step-aside resolution Politics
  2. Eskom employee arrested for R11m electricity billing fraud South Africa
  3. Questions remain over horror Krugersdorp gang rapes News
  4. 'I wanted to take all the pain so that they wouldn’t touch the girls' — model ... South Africa
  5. Amnesty for Tshwane residents who have tampered with water, electricity meters South Africa

Latest Videos

'ANC on renewal path,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference wraps up
'Criminals can't have more rights than law-abiding citizens': Malema