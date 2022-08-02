×

South Africa

Dark days could be ahead as Eskom announces short-notice load-shedding

02 August 2022 - 11:56
If implemented, load-shedding will take place between 4pm and midnight. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda

Eskom may implement short-notice stage 2 load-shedding from 4pm on Tuesday.  

Eskom in the clutches of 'internal and external criminals'

Eskom is experiencing such high crime levels that the lives of senior managers and their family members are threatened and they have to use ...
News
14 hours ago

"Due to a shortage of generation capacity, Eskom cautions the public that stage 2 load-shedding might be required ... during the evening peak period of 4pm to midnight over the next three days. Eskom will promptly communicate any further changes," said Eskom.

"The delay in returning a generation unit to service each at Arnot, Kusile and the Koeberg power stations, as well as the failure of a generation unit each at Medupi, Hendrina, Camden and two units at Majuba power station, have exacerbated the capacity constraints.

"Some generation units at other power stations are expected to return to service over the next few days.

"However, should there be any further loss of generation capacity over the next three days, or should some units fail to return to service as anticipated, load-shedding may be required to be implemented at short notice."

The power utility added that it has 2,986MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,513MW is unavailable due to breakdowns.

"Eskom would like to remind the public that load-shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly, especially during these uncertain times [at] the power system."

