South Africa

Drivers advised to avoid Soweto road after taxi violence

02 August 2022 - 11:00
A crime scene at Zephania Mothopeng Street has shut a busy motorway in Orlando, Soweto, on Tuesday.
Image: JMPD

Motorists in Johannesburg have been advised to avoid Klipspruit Valley Road, which is closed between Kumalo Main Road and Martha Louw Street in Orlando, Soweto.

According to the Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD), a fatal shooting at about 8am on Tuesday in Zephania Mothopeng Street is the cause of the traffic build-up.

The JMPD cautioned that traffic in Orlando East and Orlando West was being diverted via Mooki Street.

The victim, believed to be between 25 and 30, was a taxi operator, it said. It is suspected this is part of an ongoing “taxi war” in the area, according to reports.  

This comes just hours after Operation Buya Mthetho (bring back law and order), a joint operation headed by MMC for safety in Johannesburg David Tembe, conducted roadside checks in Soweto.

Buya Mthetho is also targeting the Johannesburg CBD and Alexandra township.

TimesLIVE

