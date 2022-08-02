Grieving mother seeks answers after son shot during Thembisa protest

Pheta Molonyama, 43, left for work on Monday morning in Thembisa and was only about four houses from his home when he was fatally shot, allegedly by an Ekurhuleni metro police official during the protest action that flared up.

This is according to his mother, Johana Molonyama, who wants answers about her son’s death.

Pheta is among the four people who lost their lives during Monday’s violent protest in Hospital View amid complaints of poor service delivery and high electricity tariffs.

She said her son was a welder and usually left home early in the morning to go to work.

A neighbour alerted her that he had been shot.

“A neighbour came to my house and called me, and when I went there I found his body lying on the ground,” she said.