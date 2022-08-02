×

South Africa

IN PICS | 46 arrested, one dead as cops descend on Krugersdorp zama-zamas

02 August 2022 - 21:42 By TIMESLIVE
Forty-six people were arrested when police raided eight premises on the West Rand on Tuesday. They are linked to illegal mining activities.
Image: Supplied

Gauteng police on Tuesday arrested 46 more suspected illegal miners in the Krugersdorp area, west of Johannesburg. 

One person was shot dead after a confrontation with police.

One dead as police exchange gunfire with zama-zamas in Krugersdorp

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst says a man believed to be an illegal miner was shot dead after he allegedly pointed a gun at police.
News
8 hours ago

“In ongoing efforts to curtail illegal mining in Gauteng, the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team in West Rand together with the SA Police Service (SAPS) Airwing, K9 unit,  Crime Intelligence (CI), Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC), Forensic Science Laboratory, Gauteng Traffic Saturation Unit, G4S and Fidelity Security Helicopters, Sibanye-Stillwater Protection Services and Eskom officials executed a joint operation that resulted in a resounding success,” said  Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase.

Police minister Bheki Cele, Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen  Elias Mawela, Hawks Gauteng head Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa and district commander of West Rand, Maj-Gen Kekana, were among those who attended the raid.

They descended on eight premises in Krugersdorp and Randfontein.

“A total of 46 suspects were arrested and one fatally wounded. The suspects include foreign nationals from neighbouring countries and their status in the country is now a subject of an ongoing investigation,” said Nkwalase. 

“Furthermore 700 tonnes of gold-bearing material surpassing R2.5m was found in five of the illegal plants uncovered and 20 cellphones were seized for further investigation.” 

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon to face the charges that include contravention of the Precious Metals Act,  the Mining Health and Safety Act, theft, the Mineral and Petroleum Recourses Development Act and possibly the Immigration Act.

Dozens of suspected illegal miners have been arrested in the Krugersdorp area since last Friday. 

Police had descended on the area after the rape of eight women at a disused mine in the area. The women were part of a group that had been shooting a music video when they were attacked. Some of the women reported being raped by between eight and 10 men. 

Authorities had vowed to act after reports of rampant crime.

TimesLIVE

