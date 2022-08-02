Look up for a job: 'There's no work stress, if you're not scared of heights'

A lunch box, two-litre bottle of water and safety gear are all Clarence Moshoane needs to start his day — though he could remain in the sky until sundown.
It’s a Monday morning in Parktown, Johannesburg, when we speak to the 38-year-old to get a bird’s-eye view of his uplifting career as a crane operator. This is just before he starts swinging heavy loads with only centimetres to spare.
It takes him about eight minutes to climb the 38m crane with a 60m radius capacity. “As I climb I do take breaks in-between to catch my breath.
“Mornings are my favourite as it's quiet and the view of the sun coming out is inspiring. The skyline in Sandton was one of my enjoyable moments at this other project we did,” he says.
“When I told my family about my plans to operate cranes, they were very shocked and kept asking if I’m not scared. It's a frightening task for many people.
“I’m not afraid of heights. In fact when I’m up there, I hardly think of the worst thing that can happen,” Moshoane said. Risk is minimised by following safety protocols, knowing the ins and outs of the machinery and being able to concentrate for extended periods.
“I had always wondered how people can move things so high in the sky, so when I was a general worker on construction sites about 12 years ago I thought of upgrading my skills and becoming an operator.
“I got to realise that it’s not an easy job. You need to be very focused and determined. But not once have I left work feeling down because I only deal with the banksman ( a worker at a building site who supervises the use of vehicles and heavy machinery) who instructs me. There’s no work politics or any of that,” he said.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba/TimesLIVE
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba/TimesLIVE
Between rigging and hoisting heavy materials, including huge concrete blocks, a bathroom break is no simple task. “I can’t just go, I need to communicate with the banksman and they escalate to the site manager so the work can be paused properly.”
On working during dramatic Joburg summer thunderstorms and lightning, he says: “When the wind speed changes, the machines give a warning and the crane has to be set in a way that it’s allowed to swing in the direction of the wind, otherwise it could endanger everyone.
“I don’t leave my box but stay up until it’s safe to come down, even when there’s rain or thunder.”
A briefing session is held daily before he climbs into the sky, as precision is vital on big construction sites. Crew members are fully aware of that day's work schedule.
“I start the day with a clear indication of what the load will be like and prepare myself mentally. There are no surprises while I’m up there,” he says.
The construction man spends about nine hours in the sky on a daily basis. “You come out of work the same way you came in [emotionally and otherwise], no confrontations or [work] politics.
“What a peaceful job, it's just you and the air,” said the man from Acornhoek, Mpumalanga.
Amid hand gestures, whistle sounds, and automated warnings, safety is of paramount importance at this WBHO construction site.
“It's really me and the radio up there, I can’t afford to make a mistake. In my experience I’ve never had an accident or put my life in danger up there. I always make sure I’m fully mentally present as well as physically.
“It’s not a job for everyone, anything can happen and you need to be able to swiftly control a situation.”
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba/TimesLIVE
According to Victor Seleke, WBHO safety officer, this is an in-demand specialised skill.. The recruitment is done through labour brokers who specialise in hiring skilled operators.
“Crane operator training takes about five days, depending on the service provider, followed by practical training. An entry level salary is about R12,000,” said Seleke. This increases as operators' experience levels grow.
After climbing into the role as a curious general labourer, Moshoane intends to become an instructor in his next career move.
TimesLIVE
