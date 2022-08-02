×

South Africa

Motorists advised to avoid these roads amid Thembisa protest

02 August 2022 - 07:00
A government building was allegedly torched by Thembisa protesters on Monday.
Image: Crime Air Network via Twitter

Google Maps has advised motorists to avoid certain areas in Thembisa amid violent protests.

Thembisa residents protesting against electricity cuts for defaulting customers and “high municipal rates” damaged a substation, sparking outrage from other residents who fear power outages are next.

Some roads in the area were barricaded with rocks and burning tyres. Several buildings were set alight and four people died. A community engagement was called by Ekurhuleni officials on Friday, but protesters said they wanted the mayor to address them.

According to Google Maps, the main routes currently blocked are Reverend RTJ Namane, Dr Andrew Mapheto and the R21.

Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell called for calm after a second person was shot dead during the protest. 

“Citizens have the constitutional right to protest. However, arson and vandalism of public infrastructure will not be tolerated,” said Campbell.

She said last week she delegated five members of the mayoral committee to engage residents on a memorandum they had submitted to the city.

“However, that meeting unfortunately collapsed and failed to reach any resolutions. I will be contacting [the] Gauteng premier through our inter-governmental relations channels to develop a co-ordinated approach to the impasse by government.

Ekurhuleni mayor calls for calm after second protester shot dead

Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell has called for calm in Thembisa as a second person was shot dead during a protest on Monday.
News
16 hours ago

“We are concerned that the visuals we are witnessing in Thembisa are no longer community-based but rather a well-orchestrated operation to render the township ungovernable. 

“We believe the current destruction of public infrastructure is politically motivated and intended to undermine the progress of the new administration. Our door has always been open to engage and we have been engaging with the Thembisa Business Forum as per their memorandum [of] concerns.”

