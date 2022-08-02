×

South Africa

North West man 'stabs grandmother to death', then kills himself

02 August 2022 - 16:11 By TimesLIVE
A man who allegedly fatally stabbed his 70-year-old grandmother died after stabbing himself. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

Police in Letlhabile in the North West are investigating a case of murder and have opened an inquest docket after a 30-year-old man who allegedly fatally stabbed his 70-year-old grandmother on Monday also stabbed himself and died.

Elsie Matlhasedi’s son found his mother’s body at her home in Maboloka village on Monday. His nephew was standing next to her with a knife.

“The uncle called the police and the suspect, who allegedly stabbed his grandmother multiple times, fled the scene.

“The suspect allegedly stabbed himself with a knife and eventually fell in a bushy area while being chased by the uncle,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani.

The motive for the killing is unknown.

TimesLIVE

