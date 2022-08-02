×

Rapist who struck again after release because of outstanding DNA evidence gets life sentence

02 August 2022 - 17:04
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The De Aar regional court sentenced a man who raped two women to life behind bars. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

A man whose rape case was struck off the roll because of outstanding DNA results in 2016, but went on to rape another woman after his release, was sentenced to life in prison by the De Aar regional court on Monday.

Acting police deputy commissioner for crime detection in the Northern Cape, Brig Nicky Mills, welcomed the sentence handed down to Monde Nyeshe for the rapes of the two women. 

The first rape occurred on December 6 2015. Nyeshe lured the 19-year-old female victim into his house in Malaykamp, De Aar, where he assaulted and raped her several times. The victim laid a charge and the accused was arrested a few days later.

Bail was successfully opposed but the case was struck off the court roll because of outstanding DNA results.

On July 17 2016, Nyeshe struck again and raped a 29-year-old female at her boyfriend’s house in Nonzwakazi, De Aar.

“He threatened the victim and boyfriend with a knife and raped her in the presence of the boyfriend. He was arrested a week later by De Aar police,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Sergio Kock.

In November 2016 the cases were combined and the accused remained in custody until his sentencing.

On Thursday, the court found Nyeshe guilty of the rapes and sentence was passed on Monday.

