The Hawks are investigating whether arrested Maluti-a-Phofung municipal manager Patrick Mothamaha benefited from circumventing processes in the awarding of a security contract valued at R58m.
Mothamaha appeared in the QwaQwa magistrate’s court this week after allegations that he awarded the tender without following procurement processes.
Free State Hawks spokesperson Chris Singo said the investigation had so far revealed that due process was not followed as the tender was not advertised before being awarded to Kill Crime Security.
“Our investigation is ongoing to see, among other things, if there was any personal beneficiation by those involved in the awarding of the security tender without following procurement processes.
“For now, the suspect [Mothamaha] remains in custody and will appear on Friday for [a] formal bail hearing.”
Maluti-a-Phofung municipality has been plagued by service delivery issues.
At one point the ANC fired all its councillors for voting with opposition parties.
The group went on to form their own political party, which led to a coalition government.
The municipality is the birthplace of controversial former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng, whose political party — the African Content Movement — won two seats on the council in the November 2021 municipal polls.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Hawks probe if arrested municipal manager benefited from R58m tender
Image: Olivier Le Moal
The Hawks are investigating whether arrested Maluti-a-Phofung municipal manager Patrick Mothamaha benefited from circumventing processes in the awarding of a security contract valued at R58m.
Mothamaha appeared in the QwaQwa magistrate’s court this week after allegations that he awarded the tender without following procurement processes.
Free State Hawks spokesperson Chris Singo said the investigation had so far revealed that due process was not followed as the tender was not advertised before being awarded to Kill Crime Security.
“Our investigation is ongoing to see, among other things, if there was any personal beneficiation by those involved in the awarding of the security tender without following procurement processes.
“For now, the suspect [Mothamaha] remains in custody and will appear on Friday for [a] formal bail hearing.”
Maluti-a-Phofung municipality has been plagued by service delivery issues.
At one point the ANC fired all its councillors for voting with opposition parties.
The group went on to form their own political party, which led to a coalition government.
The municipality is the birthplace of controversial former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng, whose political party — the African Content Movement — won two seats on the council in the November 2021 municipal polls.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Free State municipality pays Eskom R54m of R6.6bn electricity bill
'I'll never stop believing in the ANC': Why Harrismith residents gave ANC another chance
Cosatu welcomes placing of Maluti-A-Phofung Municipality under administration
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos