×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Hawks probe if arrested municipal manager benefited from R58m tender

03 August 2022 - 18:05
Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
The Hawks are investigating whether the Maluti-a-Phofung municipal manager benefited from circumventing processes in the awarding of a security contract valued at R58m.
The Hawks are investigating whether the Maluti-a-Phofung municipal manager benefited from circumventing processes in the awarding of a security contract valued at R58m.
Image: Olivier Le Moal

The Hawks are investigating whether arrested Maluti-a-Phofung municipal manager Patrick Mothamaha benefited from circumventing processes in the awarding of a security contract valued at R58m.

Mothamaha appeared in the QwaQwa magistrate’s court this week after allegations that he awarded the tender without following procurement processes.

Free State Hawks spokesperson Chris Singo said the investigation had so far revealed that due process was not followed as the tender was not advertised before being awarded to Kill Crime Security.

“Our investigation is ongoing to see, among other things, if there was any personal beneficiation by those involved in the awarding of the security tender without following procurement processes.

“For now, the suspect [Mothamaha] remains in custody and will appear on Friday for [a] formal bail hearing.”

Maluti-a-Phofung municipality has been plagued by service delivery issues.

At one point the ANC fired all its councillors for voting with opposition parties.

The group went on to form their own political party, which led to a coalition government.

The municipality is the birthplace of controversial former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng, whose political party — the African Content Movement — won two seats on the council in the November 2021 municipal polls.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Free State municipality pays Eskom R54m of R6.6bn electricity bill

Eskom on Tuesday said it had received a R54m payment from the Maluti-a-Phofung municipality in Free State, which owes it R6.6bn for electricity used ...
News
3 months ago

'I'll never stop believing in the ANC': Why Harrismith residents gave ANC another chance

In a town that broke down, voters gave the ANC the lion's share of the vote
News
8 months ago

Cosatu welcomes placing of Maluti-A-Phofung Municipality under administration

The Congress of South African Trade Unions has welcomed the decision by the Free State government to place Maluti-A-Phofung Municipality under ...
News
4 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'I wanted to take all the pain so that they wouldn’t touch the girls' — model ... South Africa
  2. JULY RIOTS | Looted chicken farm leads to job losses South Africa
  3. Putin says no one can win a nuclear war World
  4. 'Breach of professional ethics': Meyiwa case defence lawyer Teffo called to ... South Africa
  5. Drinking water contaminated as Durban pump station repairs continue South Africa

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele