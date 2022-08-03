×

South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

How can I check Covid-19 updates after the health department scrapped daily reports?

03 August 2022 - 07:00
As of this week, the health department will publish Covid-19 surveillance data weekly. Stock photo.
As of this week, the health department will publish Covid-19 surveillance data weekly. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/phonlamaiphoto

As of this week, the health department will publish Covid-19 surveillance data weekly, having scrapped  its daily updates.

The decision, according to the department, comes after seeing a reduced number of Covid-19 cases in SA.

“Due to the reduced severity and transmissibility of the disease, coupled with declining Covid-19 case numbers, the department together with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) have reassessed the existing reporting structures and agreed that it is justifiable to allow majority of members of the reporting structures return to their permanent jobs full-time,” said the department.

Which provinces have the most active Covid-19 cases?

Covid-19 continues to spread across SA.
News
2 days ago

The department stressed the scrapping of daily updates doesn’t mean the pandemic is over and the vaccination services will remain accessible at designated sites, including at some public health facilities.

“Thus, until such time that the World Health Organization announces that the pandemic is over, we urge people to vaccinate and continue to do everything possible to keep themselves safe against the current and future variants of concern.”

The NICD said it supports the decision and agreed that the current phase of the pandemic no longer requires daily Covid-19 updates.

“The public should be mindful that disease trends and weekly surveillance data largely inform health policies,” it said. “Therefore, the NICD remains committed to its surveillance activities and will continue reporting Covid-19 surveillance data as per normal, with the data being published in the existing weekly surveillance reports.”

