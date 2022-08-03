×

South Africa

Maile to visit Thembisa after service delivery protest

03 August 2022 - 10:26
MEC Lebogang Maile will visit Thembisa to find out what caused the protest. File photo.
Image: Denvor de Wee

Gauteng human settlements, urban planning and co-operative governance MEC Lebogang Maile is expected to visit Thembisa on Wednesday morning.

Violent service delivery protests erupted in the area on Monday morning.

The department's spokesperson Castro Ngobese said Maile is trying to find the underlying reasons for the protests.

He will also visit the sites of destroyed public infrastructure and extend condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. He will be accompanied by senior officials and local councillors.

Residents vandalised the Rabasotho community centre, torched cars and the community civic centre, among other things. Four people died during the protest over “high rates” and electricity issues.

Service delivery protests may pose next ‘most imminent threat to SA’

This week four people were killed and several buildings were gutted in service delivery protests in Thembisa
News
16 hours ago

Two of the four are believed to have been killed while blowing up an ATM.

Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa said the situation was calm on Wednesday and they would meet Maile.

“We are monitoring the situation, but it is calm at the moment.”

Ekurhuleni municipality spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said the municipality was assessing the damage and will release a report afterwards.

TimesLIVE

Burials suspended in Thembisa over protests, Eskom withdraws services

The city of Ekurhuleni says because of the protests in Thembisa over the past few days, burial services in the township have been cancelled
News
14 hours ago

Four killed in Thembisa protests

The death toll in the Thembisa protests on Monday evening rose to four.
News
1 day ago

Gauteng premier condemns violent protest in Thembisa

Gauteng premier David Makhura has condemned the violent protests in Hospital View in Thembisa, Ekurhuleni.
News
1 day ago
