South Africa

Online car licence disc renewals via post office popular in Gauteng

03 August 2022 - 07:31 By TimesLIVE
Online car licence renewal is available via the SA Post Office system.
Image: Denis Droppa

More than 37,000 vehicle licences have been renewed nationally through the SA Post Office’s (Sapo) online system, most of them in Gauteng.

The online renewal service was launched at the end of January and is available in all provinces except the Western Cape. 

Sapo said the initial teething problems have been resolved and the system works efficiently.

The renewal process, including payment, is done online, leaving only the last step to access the disc, which can be done either by delivery for a R75 fee or free of charge collection at a post office.

The turnaround time is 10 working days.

Sapo said the online renewal facility for motor vehicle licences does not replace the renewal service available at selected post office branches.

“Many customers prefer to pay their licence and leave immediately with the new disc, and they can do that at a post office branch.”

As with online renewal, the customer pays only the licence fee as it appears on the renewal notice and the post office does not charge any commission.

