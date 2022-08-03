×

South Africa

POLL | Is SA really infested with crime ‘from head to toe’?

03 August 2022 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Eswatini government spokesperson Alpheus Nxumalo claimed 'SA is infested with a cancer of criminality from head to toe'. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

Eswatini government spokesperson Alpheus Nxumalo’s claim that “SA is infested with a cancer of criminality from head to toe” has sparked fierce debate.

Nxumalo was reacting to former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee’s claims about an alleged link between Eswatini and the death of his daughter. Gardee did not elaborate nor provide evidence to back his claims.

Speaking to SAfm this week, Nxumalo rubbished Gardee’s statements and suggested the former MP allow the police and judiciary to do its job.

“It is a very unfortunate development in SA, but not a new one. SA is infested with a cancer of criminality from head to toe,” he said.

Some slammed Nxumalo, saying crime was a global issue, while others predicted the remarks would spark a diplomatic feud between the two countries.

Many said the spokesperson was correct and government should focus on fixing the crisis instead of trying to save face.

Department of international relations and co-operation spokesperson Clayson Monyela said government would “use diplomatic channels to seek an explanation from the Kingdom of Eswatini regarding this unfortunate statement by their spokesperson.

“No country is immune from crime. That’s why we all have criminal justice systems. We won’t tolerate insults.”

"It is a very unfortunate development in SA, but not a new one. SA is infested with a cancer of criminality from head to toe," Eswatini government ...
