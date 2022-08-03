Eskom says this is due to a shortage of generation capacity.
Stage 2 load-shedding from 4pm due to shortage of generation capacity
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda
Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm to midnight on Wednesday and Thursday.
Eskom says this is due to a shortage of generation capacity.
The power utility said it will promptly communicate further changes.
“The delay in returning a generation unit to service each at Arnot, Koeberg and the Kusile power stations, as well as the unplanned outage of a generation unit each at Camden, Medupi and two units each at Grootvlei, Hendrina and Majuba power stations, have exacerbated the capacity constraints,” it said.
Eskom said some generation units are anticipated to return to service over the next few days.
“We have 2,931MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,051MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.
“Eskom reminds the public that load-shedding is implemented only as a last resort to protect the national grid. We urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly, especially during these uncertain times on the power system.”
TimesLIVE
