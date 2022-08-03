The Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal arrested two security guards in connection with the theft of copper cables belonging to Transnet in Mooi River on Tuesday.
“Members received information about two security guards who were cutting copper cables in the area. It is alleged that they loaded the cables in their vehicle and fled the scene,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said.
Mhlongo said the security guards, aged 27 and 37, were questioned and 670m of copper cable with a street value of about R180,000 was recovered.
Transnet officials identified the stolen cables and the two suspects were charged for theft and damage to infrastructure.
They are expected to appear in the Mooi River magistrate’s court on Thursday.
Two security guards arrested for theft of Transnet copper cable
Image: SUHAIB SALEM
