South Africa

WATCH | Zuma breaks it down in Nkandla as court battle takes another turn

03 August 2022 - 11:00
Former president Jacob Zuma dances outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court in 2018.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Jacob Zuma has 99 problems, but seemingly doesn't worry about them.

A video of the former president dancing to music with children at his Nkandla homestead went viral this week.

“One thing about us ... siyajabula (we are happy),” wrote Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.

The video was shared after his arms deal case was this week adjourned until October 17 by the Pietermaritzburg high court. The trial is forecast for 2023.

Zuma and a representative of French arms company Thales were not present, having previously been formally excused.

They face corruption, racketeering, fraud and money laundering charges linked to the multibillion-rand arms deal.

Key in the latest delay is an outstanding appeal to the Constitutional Court.

In June Zuma approached the ConCourt for an order to compel the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) to hear his appeal against judge Piet Koen’s dismissal of his “special plea” to stop lead state advocate Billy Downer prosecuting him.

The state opposed this, arguing it had no prospects of success and, essentially, Zuma was wasting time.

On Monday Koen said the trial could not begin until the appeal was resolved.

“We have made our own inquiries [with the apex court] and have determined it has not been resolved and there is no order.” he said.

Zuma's foundation said it had "noted the commencement of the almost two decades trial has again been postponed owing to delays in the Constitutional Court.

“The focus of [former] president Zuma is now on the SCA hearing in Bloemfontein on August 15 regarding the appeal on the parole matter.”

