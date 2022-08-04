A passenger bus left the road and overturned on the R37 Lydenberg Road near Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit) on Thursday morning.
Emer-G-Med said its paramedics responded to the crash at 7am. “An on-scene triage area was established by incident commanders and additional resources were immediately dispatched.”
Sixty people suffered injuries ranging from minor to moderate and were treated and stabilised before being taken to various nearby hospitals for further medical care.
No fatalities were reported.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
60 bus passengers injured in crash near Mbombela
Image: Emer-G-Med
A passenger bus left the road and overturned on the R37 Lydenberg Road near Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit) on Thursday morning.
Emer-G-Med said its paramedics responded to the crash at 7am. “An on-scene triage area was established by incident commanders and additional resources were immediately dispatched.”
Sixty people suffered injuries ranging from minor to moderate and were treated and stabilised before being taken to various nearby hospitals for further medical care.
No fatalities were reported.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Two people killed in Sani Pass crash
Four critical after car crashes into Durban highway barrier
Two children critical after dad crashes Ferrari in central Durban
Durban taxi crash leaves 16 injured
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos