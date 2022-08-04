The trial of alleged Brookside Mall instigator Ndumiseni Khetha Zuma hit another snag in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday.
Zuma, 35, is pleading not guilty to incitement to commit arson and violence.
The former security guard, who lived in the Jika Joe informal settlement near the mall, was sought by the Hawks for his alleged role in the destruction of the multimillion-rand mall.
The case, which was set down over two days from Thursday, was postponed. This after his defence attorney M Khanyile asked for time to familiarise himself with the case.
Zuma’s case has been marred by delays, some of which were caused by the changing of lawyers. His bid for bail was quashed in October last year.
The state has indicated its readiness to start the trial.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said the matter was adjourned until September in accordance with the request by the defence.
Another delay in trial against Brookside Mall arson 'instigator'
