TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on Eswatini government spokesperson Alpheus Nxumalo’s claim that “SA is infested with a cancer of criminality from head to toe”.
Nxumalo was reacting to former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee’s claims about an alleged link between Eswatini and the death of his daughter. Gardee did not elaborate or provide evidence to back his claims.
Speaking to SAfm, Nxumalo rubbished Gardee’s statements and said: “It is a very unfortunate development in SA, but not a new one. SA is infested with a cancer of criminality from head to toe.”
Department of international relations and co-operation spokesperson Clayson Monyela said the government would “use diplomatic channels to seek an explanation from the kingdom of Eswatini regarding this unfortunate statement by their spokesperson”.
“No country is immune from crime. That’s why we all have criminal justice systems. We won’t tolerate insults.”
TimesLIVE ran a poll asking if you agreed with Nxumalo's comments.
An overwhelming majority (92%) said SA is really infested with crime from head to toe and called it “a pandemic”.
6% said Eswatini should be focusing on their own issues, while 2% said every country has crime.
'It's a pandemic!' — What you said about SA being 'infested with crime from head to toe'
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN
Don't have time to read? Listen to a summary below, provided by the writer.
TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on Eswatini government spokesperson Alpheus Nxumalo’s claim that “SA is infested with a cancer of criminality from head to toe”.
Nxumalo was reacting to former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee’s claims about an alleged link between Eswatini and the death of his daughter. Gardee did not elaborate or provide evidence to back his claims.
Speaking to SAfm, Nxumalo rubbished Gardee’s statements and said: “It is a very unfortunate development in SA, but not a new one. SA is infested with a cancer of criminality from head to toe.”
Department of international relations and co-operation spokesperson Clayson Monyela said the government would “use diplomatic channels to seek an explanation from the kingdom of Eswatini regarding this unfortunate statement by their spokesperson”.
“No country is immune from crime. That’s why we all have criminal justice systems. We won’t tolerate insults.”
TimesLIVE ran a poll asking if you agreed with Nxumalo's comments.
An overwhelming majority (92%) said SA is really infested with crime from head to toe and called it “a pandemic”.
6% said Eswatini should be focusing on their own issues, while 2% said every country has crime.
The debate continued on social media.
Siaruli Rofhiwa Erick said: “He was correct, if not let's scrap the Zondo commission report.
“Sadly it is true, but then again his country is not much better,” added Peter Rosema.
Siyamcela Denzel Dawedi wrote: “It's a sad truth. But he [Nxumalo] should have focused on his absolute monarch. He must free his people from bondage and shackles, before he makes such remarks”.
Bakba Mandisi said Nxumalo was “not right to say it but he told the truth”.
“He's correct but not at liberty to announce it. We can say it, it's our country,” joked Khaza MooLa.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Clayson Monyela wants answers from Eswatini over 'SA is infested with a cancer of criminality' statements
‘We live with fear’: Anger over violent gangs at Krugersdorp court protest
Here’s how cops plan to bring down violent crime ...
IN PICS | 46 arrested, one dead as cops descend on Krugersdorp zama-zamas
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos