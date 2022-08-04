×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

'It's a pandemic!' — What you said about SA being 'infested with crime from head to toe'

04 August 2022 - 08:03
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
SA has been declared a crime scene.
SA has been declared a crime scene.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

Don't have time to read? Listen to a summary below, provided by the writer.

TimesLIVE readers have weighed in on Eswatini government spokesperson Alpheus Nxumalo’s claim that “SA is infested with a cancer of criminality from head to toe”.

Nxumalo was reacting to former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee’s claims about an alleged link between Eswatini and the death of his daughter. Gardee did not elaborate or provide evidence to back his claims.

Speaking to SAfm, Nxumalo rubbished Gardee’s statements and said: “It is a very unfortunate development in SA, but not a new one. SA is infested with a cancer of criminality from head to toe.”

Department of international relations and co-operation spokesperson Clayson Monyela said the government would “use diplomatic channels to seek an explanation from the kingdom of Eswatini regarding this unfortunate statement by their spokesperson”.

“No country is immune from crime. That’s why we all have criminal justice systems. We won’t tolerate insults.”

TimesLIVE ran a poll asking if you agreed with Nxumalo's comments. 

An overwhelming majority (92%) said SA is really infested with crime from head to toe and called it “a pandemic”.

6% said Eswatini should be focusing on their own issues, while 2% said every country has crime.

The debate continued on social media.

Siaruli Rofhiwa Erick said: “He was correct, if not let's scrap the Zondo commission report.

“Sadly it is true, but then again his country is not much better,” added Peter Rosema.

Siyamcela Denzel Dawedi wrote: “It's a sad truth. But he [Nxumalo] should have focused on his absolute monarch. He must free his people from bondage and shackles, before he makes such remarks”.

Bakba Mandisi said Nxumalo was “not right to say it but he told the truth”.

“He's correct but not at liberty to announce it. We can say it, it's our country,” joked Khaza MooLa.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Clayson Monyela wants answers from Eswatini over 'SA is infested with a cancer of criminality' statements

“It is a very unfortunate development in SA, but not a new one. SA is infested with a cancer of criminality from head to toe," Eswatini government ...
News
23 hours ago

‘We live with fear’: Anger over violent gangs at Krugersdorp court protest

A woman who last week lost her brother to a stray bullet in a shooting between rival gangs was on Monday among a group gathered outside the ...
News
2 days ago

Here’s how cops plan to bring down violent crime ...

Police believe improved crime trends analysis, focus on illegal firearms, tighter liquor controls and roadblocks will eliminate serious crime.
News
2 days ago

IN PICS | 46 arrested, one dead as cops descend on Krugersdorp zama-zamas

Gauteng police on Tuesday arrested 46 more suspected illegal miners in the Krugersdorp area, west of Johannesburg
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Putin says no one can win a nuclear war World
  2. JULY RIOTS | Looted chicken farm leads to job losses South Africa
  3. 'I wanted to take all the pain so that they wouldn’t touch the girls' — model ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Zuma breaks it down in Nkandla as court battle takes another turn South Africa
  5. Gungubele bites back: Mbeki can’t say Ramaphosa has no plan News

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele