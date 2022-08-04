Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was fatally shot in October 2014 in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.
According to Teffo, Senzo's brother Sifiso knew about the “strategy” and that's why he said he wasn't worried about Teffo’s decision to quit the case mid-trial.
In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Sifiso said the Meyiwa family was not worried about Teffo quitting.
“He told us about the harassment and we agreed he should take this decision. We are not worried because we know what will happen from now on. He is still on case 375, which is the one that has evidence.”
He said the family had a plan but would not share it publicly.
EFF leader Julius Malema labelled Teffo's decision to withdraw from the murder trial “disrespectful”, saying he was making it about himself.
“I am not sympathetic towards advocate Teffo. He is disrespectful and has made the case about him. That is why we are being asked about him and not about how the case is going,” said Malema.
According to Malema, Teffo’s lack of skill is the reason the EFF says he is disrespectful.
“I have chickens where I stay in Polokwane. If they steal those chickens, I will not call advocate Teffo to represent me. He has no skill, no decorum and no respect for the bench at all,” he said.
On social media, many weighed in on Teffo's claim, with some questioning the reasoning behind it.
Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:
'It's a strategy to confuse the enemy': Advocate Malesela Teffo on withdrawing from Senzo Meyiwa trial
Teffo said his withdrawal was nothing but a “strategy”.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Advocate Malesela Teffo has come clean on his withdrawal from the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, claiming it was a strategy he used to “confuse the enemy”.
Teffo represented four of the accused in the Meyiwa murder trial. He said he was withdrawing as counsel from the case as he was tired of the “harassment” he had suffered.
Teffo then made U-turn last week, announcing he would be returning with a list of demands, including calling for police minister Bheki Cele to be dismissed and investigated for abuse of his position.
Speaking on SABC News It’s Topical recently, Teffo said his withdrawal was nothing but a “strategy”.
“It is a strategy. You know sometimes you have to confuse your enemies and give them a short-lived glory,” claimed Teffo.
“So this is a strategy among us. As I said, that it's not a surprise.”
Senzo Meyiwa’s brother not worried about advocate Malesela Teffo quitting mid-trial
Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was fatally shot in October 2014 in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.
According to Teffo, Senzo's brother Sifiso knew about the “strategy” and that's why he said he wasn't worried about Teffo’s decision to quit the case mid-trial.
In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Sifiso said the Meyiwa family was not worried about Teffo quitting.
“He told us about the harassment and we agreed he should take this decision. We are not worried because we know what will happen from now on. He is still on case 375, which is the one that has evidence.”
He said the family had a plan but would not share it publicly.
EFF leader Julius Malema labelled Teffo's decision to withdraw from the murder trial “disrespectful”, saying he was making it about himself.
“I am not sympathetic towards advocate Teffo. He is disrespectful and has made the case about him. That is why we are being asked about him and not about how the case is going,” said Malema.
According to Malema, Teffo’s lack of skill is the reason the EFF says he is disrespectful.
“I have chickens where I stay in Polokwane. If they steal those chickens, I will not call advocate Teffo to represent me. He has no skill, no decorum and no respect for the bench at all,” he said.
On social media, many weighed in on Teffo's claim, with some questioning the reasoning behind it.
Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
'He's off the case, no matter what he says': attorney on Teffo in Meyiwa trial
'Breach of professional ethics': Meyiwa case defence lawyer Teffo called to withdraw allegations
WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial postponed to September 5
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos