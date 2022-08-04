One dead, another narrowly escapes as West Rand residents descend on illegal miners

It was not immediately clear whether he was an illegal miner.

"The police have dispatched the necessary crime-management team to the scene," said Kweza.

She did not reveal how the man had died, saying it was part of the investigation.

"Police are monitoring protests [in the Kagiso area]," said Kweza, adding a call for community members to restore calm to the township had been issued.

As protests continued, a suspected illegal miner narrowly escaped the community's clutches.

"When the community members arrived at shacks at Tudo shaft (in Soul City), where zama-zamas live, they started to damage their homes," said ward councillor Peter Modise.

“They found two alleged zama-zamas and one fled the scene, but the other couldn’t outrun the community. They got him and attacked him," Modise said.