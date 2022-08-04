Police on Wednesday arrested a man suspected of killing two Boksburg community corrections officials in the Tsakane area of Ekurhuleni last month.
The officials were tracing an absconded parolee at Extension 7, Langaville, they were shot dead.
“A multidisciplinary team on August 3 2022 proceeded to Etwatwa in Ekurhuleni district. They spotted the vehicle that the suspect was supposedly travelling in,” police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said.
The vehicle sped off when the driver noticed it was being followed. The team pursued and then cornered the vehicle on Eiselen Street.
“The suspect was apprehended and he was found with a firearm and ammunition that belonged to one of the murdered correctional services officials.
“They took the suspect to his residence where an unlicensed firearm believed to be a murder weapon was seized,” Muridili said.
Muridili said the two firearms will be taken to the forensic science laboratory for ballistic testing to determine if they were used to commit any crime.
The suspect will soon appear before the Tsakane magistrate’s court to face two counts of murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
TimesLIVE
Suspect held for murder of two community corrections officers
Image: 123RF/scanrail
