×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Ekurhuleni will help cash-strapped residents fix billing problems: mayor

05 August 2022 - 14:18
Residents seek clarity from members of the Thembisa Community Forum after the mayor's address.
Residents seek clarity from members of the Thembisa Community Forum after the mayor's address.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo

Ekurhuleni is introducing a debt relief plan to help historically indebted residents and reviewing its threshold for indigent applications.

While continuing to provide 50kW free electricity units, the metro will also engage provincial and national government for a solution to supply more free basic units, mayor Tania Campbell told residents at a mass meeting on Friday.

Campbell, who was responding to a memorandum by Thembisa residents, said she understood the past few months have not been easy for most residents, given the petrol price hikes, electricity price increases and loss of jobs during the Covid-19 period.

“We have identified measures that are being implemented with immediate effect while some [solutions] will be a long-term process. Other issues that are a bit complex will receive more attention on an ongoing basis.

“We are pleased electricity has been restored within most parts of Thembisa after the destruction of the substation a few days ago. This is the first step we took to restore services to the people,” she said.

She indicated the municipality has developed an aggressive debt rehabilitation programme that will assist residents with historic debts.

Thembisa residents hoping for solutions from mayor engagement

Residents of Thembisa in Ekurhuleni have gathered at the Mehlareng Stadium after this week's violent protest.
News
4 hours ago

“We will provide you with 50% write-off of debts in excess of one year on date of application and approval inclusive of rates, service charges, interests and other costs.”

She said this would be available to qualifying residents from this month until March 31 next year.

Campbell said she was aware many residents have highlighted historic debt and incorrect billing hanging over them. “This needs to be rectified immediately. We want to assure you the issue of the incorrect billing system will be resolved,” she said to applause from residents in the stadium.

“We will also ensure that bills for water, sanitation, taxes and rates are separated from the electricity bill. This means if someone is not paying their rates, they won’t cut their electricity,” said Thembisa Community Forum spokesperson Xolani Mnisi.

He was happy some decisions taken will help residents as a result of the mayor’s response to complaints. “It showed initiative from their side. They are willing to deal with matters, they are willing to review some policies so t they become pro-poor,” he said.

Coherent strategy needed to deal with community frustration: Municipal IQ

This week's protest in Thembisa — one of many such protests over the past two months — shows the unhappiness in many communities.
News
4 hours ago

Campbell said the municipality was reviewing its indigent policy to ensure qualifying residents are being assisted.

“The policy will be gazetted for public comments. In the meantime we will be processing our resolves to stop disconnections and declines of indigent applications,” she said.

The municipality will host a two-week open day session with the finance, health and social development departments to assist residents with indigent applications.

Tariffs will be looked at case by case to ensure the correct tariff applies.

Some Thembisa residents were sceptical.

Unemployed mother of one Santo Mathiba, 50, who lives with her cousin, complained that the municipality’s statements are marred with discrepancies.

They mix up everything in one statement. If you don’t have money to settle your water bill in full, they cut your electricity. I am using a candle at home. They want R3,000. I don’t work. Where will I get the money?
Thembisa resident Santo Mathiba, 50

She said she has been living in the dark for the past few weeks after the municipality disconnected their electricity.

“She [Campbell] just arrived at the council. What about the last one who couldn’t solve our problems? We can’t turn on the electric heater. We are using a paraffin heater to stay warm,” she said.

Mathiba said they strive to minimise their use of electricity but when they go to the municipal customer centre to pay for services, if they can’t afford to settle the monthly outstanding balance the municipality disconnects them.

“They mix up everything in one statement. If you don’t have money to settle your water bill in full, they cut your electricity. I am using a candle at home. They want R3,000. I don’t work. Where will I get the money?”

She said the mayor should return to the community within a month and give feedback on their grievances to “show us that she has fixed our problems”.

Sibongile Mahlangu, 58, who lives with her seven children, said she relied on her car tyre replacement and fitment business for income.

She said without others employed in her home, a large portion of the money generated from the business is used to pay municipal bills.

“When you go to the customer centre to inquire about your monthly statement, they tell you there is a mistake and that they will solve it, but within two weeks they cut your electricity,” she said.

She said last week she received a statement that shocked her.

“I am used to paying R1,800 or close to R2,000 but they say I must pay R5,000. How is that possible? Enough is enough. We are tired here in Thembisa.”

Thembisa resident Trevor Kamoto, 30, believes the mayor should have discussed the solutions in more detail.
Thembisa resident Trevor Kamoto, 30, believes the mayor should have discussed the solutions in more detail.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo

Trevor Kamoto, 30, who told TimesLIVE he is one of the community’s leaders, was dismissive: “The mayor didn’t come here to speak to the people of Thembisa. She came here to give a press briefing.

“She says she is addressing our issues but failed to go into the depth of the problems.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

‘Burning issues’: why Thembisa residents reached boiling point

This week’s protest was their third this year after two smaller and peaceful ones
News
1 day ago

WATCH | ‘We couldn’t enter Thembisa to collect my brother’s lifeless body’ — sister

Eugene Linda Shabalala had been sending his family videos of the chaos in Thembisa until moments before he died.
News
2 days ago

‘Same situation we saw in July last year’ — Mayor says ‘external forces’ are taking advantage in Thembisa

"There are external forces taking advantage of the situation. The same situation we saw in July last year when criminality took over real issues ...
News
2 days ago

Service delivery protests may pose next ‘most imminent threat to SA’

This week four people were killed and several buildings were gutted in service delivery protests in Thembisa
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Zuma breaks it down in Nkandla as court battle takes another turn South Africa
  2. Putin says no one can win a nuclear war World
  3. 'It's a strategy to confuse the enemy': Advocate Malesela Teffo on withdrawing ... South Africa
  4. Gungubele bites back: Mbeki can’t say Ramaphosa has no plan News
  5. Family finds the grass is greener at Greenside than at Northcliff News

Latest Videos

Krugersdorp residents round up ‘illegal miners’, force them to undress
Cosatu accuses Cape Town Mayor and Western Cape Premier of snubbing anti-crime ...