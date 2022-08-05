×

South Africa

IN PICS | West Rand protests spread to Munsieville

05 August 2022 - 09:07
Two men accused of being illegal miners were saved by police after being attacked by community members.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba/TimesLIVE

Two alleged zama zamas survived an attack by an angry mob in Munsieville, Krugersdorp on Friday morning.

Protesters had gathered at the corner of Robert Broom Drive after a violent shutdown in Kagiso on Thursday. At around 8.20am on Friday a group of men arrived with the two alleged illegal miners. Scores of people joined in with kicks and insults before the men were taken to a police van and rushed from the scene.

A woman who asked not to be named said zama zamas must leave the area. 

“How long have we been terrorised by these people and no-one has done anything? It’s good  the men in the area are taking a stance and fighting with us. Safety shouldn’t be negotiated, we deserve better.” she said.

The Krugersdorp protests have spread to Munsieville.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba/TimesLIVE
Police are on the scene to prevent an escalation of violence.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba/TimesLIVE
Munsieville residents attacked two men on Friday, accusing them of being linked to zama zamas.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba/TimesLIVE

In Kagiso on Thursday, illegal miners allegedly from Mozambique were stripped naked by residents, their shacks torched  and mine shafts shut by residents.

Resident Tiisetso Phadi, said they were doing what the police are failing to do by combatting crime committed by illegal miners.

“We shut every pocket that police failed to close. We’re doing the police's job. About six shafts were shut. We’re looking for other areas that need our attention.

“Some people are making it easy for these people to live here. They sell us out. We plan to close down all operations,” Phadi said.

TimesLIVE

