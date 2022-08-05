“With a 10 to 15 year lifespan, the LED units will save City Power significant maintenance hours that can be redirected to upgrading the network and dealing with outages and cable theft.
“However, the energy, funds and working hours that will be saved through the project will only be beneficial if communities help ensure vandals and cable thieves stay far away from the new LED units.”
Theft and vandalism of street lights and other City Power infrastructure remains rife in spite of efforts by City Power, the Joburg metro police department and SAPS. Joburg residents are encouraged to promptly report damaged electrical infrastructure or suspicious behaviour in their communities.
Sun emphasised the city needed evidence to open cases against cable thieves. He said the entity needed help from the community with information on cable theft to ensure jail time for stealing and destroying infrastructure.
“City Power has several hotlines and a WhatsApp number where residents can call the alarm on cable theft”
A cable thief was sentenced to 12 years in prison last month for stealing City Power cabling in Honeydew in September last year.
“The conviction was only possible through community involvement after residents reported the incident to City Power.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Let there be LED: Joburg installs energy-saving street lights
Image: Eugene Coetzee
City Power has added 2,000 LED street lights to the streets of Johannesburg.
Michael Sun, MMC for the environment and infrastructure services department, said the energy services company’s project to retrofit all Johannesburg street lights with LED technology was moving at pace.
On Friday he said the city is moving towards energy-saving and environmentally-friendly lights.
“I’m delighted this pilot project is beginning to improve Johannesburg’s energy position and positively impact the lives of our residents.
“The LED units City Power is deploying will on average save five times more energy than the old street light technology being replaced, reducing pressure on our already strained network and conserving energy that will ultimately help prevent outages.”
Sun said more than 2,000 LED street lights were installed at the end of July.
OPINION | Why ‘political will’ isn’t the magic bullet that can fix SA's energy crisis
According to the government’s Energy Star symbol used to identify energy efficiency on a product, LED (light-emitting diode) lighting emits light up to 90% more efficiently than incandescent bulbs.
They work by passing an electrical current through a microchip which illuminates the tiny light sources called LEDs.
Sun said the LED units conserve significant amounts of power and provide a pure white light that shines further and assists security initiatives.
The units have built-in meters that will measure consumption in Eskom-supplied areas.
Sun said this would prevent a reliance on estimations when billing was processed.
“With a 10 to 15 year lifespan, the LED units will save City Power significant maintenance hours that can be redirected to upgrading the network and dealing with outages and cable theft.
“However, the energy, funds and working hours that will be saved through the project will only be beneficial if communities help ensure vandals and cable thieves stay far away from the new LED units.”
Theft and vandalism of street lights and other City Power infrastructure remains rife in spite of efforts by City Power, the Joburg metro police department and SAPS. Joburg residents are encouraged to promptly report damaged electrical infrastructure or suspicious behaviour in their communities.
Sun emphasised the city needed evidence to open cases against cable thieves. He said the entity needed help from the community with information on cable theft to ensure jail time for stealing and destroying infrastructure.
“City Power has several hotlines and a WhatsApp number where residents can call the alarm on cable theft”
A cable thief was sentenced to 12 years in prison last month for stealing City Power cabling in Honeydew in September last year.
“The conviction was only possible through community involvement after residents reported the incident to City Power.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
SA and Botswana to fix 126km of rail line between the countries
Thembisa residents hoping for solutions from mayor engagement
'We experience load-shedding like the rest of SA': 5 takes from Pule Mabe's 'Podcast and Chill' interview
Refurbish dilapidated buildings or else, IFP warns eThekwini metro
Cape Town's light-bulb moment to illuminate Eskom's gloom
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos