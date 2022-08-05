×

South Africa

Thembisa residents hoping for solutions from mayor engagement

05 August 2022 - 10:23
Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell arrives at the Mehlareng Stadium to address residents of Thembisa after this week's violent protest.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo

Residents of Thembisa in Ekurhuleni have gathered at the Mehlareng Stadium after this week's violent protests.

Mayor Tania Campbell is expected to give residents feedback on their grievances about service delivery, electricity tariffs and billing.

Thembisa community forum spokesperson Xolani Mnisi said earlier he hoped the meeting would be successful and help address the issues, though the mayor won't immediately bring solutions.

“We hope and pray that she will address our issues because we have been interacting with them for a long time. We saw what happened on Monday [when residents took to the streets] and we don't want that to continue.

“We need her commitment that she will deal with our issues and give our community the confidence of how she would deal with those issues,” he said.

Ekurhuleni council speaker Raymond Dlamini is leading the programme at the stadium.

The community has been complaining about high electricity tariffs and say they are not being charged similarly to other townships in the municipality.

An electrical substation and municipal community centre were damaged during the protests that erupted on Monday morning, leaving a trail of damage. Four people died.

The mayor is now addressing residents.

This is a developing story

