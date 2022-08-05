×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Three men bust for R400m worth of cocaine

05 August 2022 - 07:00
The Hawks have arrested three men for possession of cocaine worth R400m.
The Hawks have arrested three men for possession of cocaine worth R400m.
Image: Hawks

The Hawks have swooped on three men for possession of cocaine worth R400m in the Western Cape.

Zinzi Hani, spokesperson for the directorate, said the men were arrested before entering Cape Town on Thursday. Hani said the Hawks followed up on a tipoff about a truck suspected to be transporting drugs.

“The Hawks together with crime intelligence and Western Cape traffic officers arrested three men who were in possession of a large consignment of cocaine with an estimated value of more than R 400m,” said Hani.

“An operation was organised on the N1 freeway and the truck was spotted at Winelands Engen garage travelling towards Cape Town. The vehicle was intercepted and a search was conducted. A large quantity of drugs was found hidden under false wooden boards at the back of the truck.”

She said three men, aged 39, 42 and 47, were arrested. They are set to appear in the Athlone magistrates’ court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Cocaine worth more than R100m found on vessel in Durban harbour

A total of 265 bricks of cocaine, worth R111m, were discovered concealed in bags aboard a vessel ferrying trucks in the Durban harbour on Saturday.
News
1 month ago

Drug dealers use courier service to ferry tik, Mandrax

A courier service was used for a consignment of drugs, but police were not fooled.
News
2 months ago

Burkina Faso seizes record 115kg of cocaine from vehicle

Customs officers in Burkina Faso seized a record haul of around 115 kilograms of cocaine worth more than $11.5m last week, the directorate general of ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Zuma breaks it down in Nkandla as court battle takes another turn South Africa
  2. Putin says no one can win a nuclear war World
  3. 'It's a strategy to confuse the enemy': Advocate Malesela Teffo on withdrawing ... South Africa
  4. Gungubele bites back: Mbeki can’t say Ramaphosa has no plan News
  5. Family finds the grass is greener at Greenside than at Northcliff News

Latest Videos

Cosatu accuses Cape Town Mayor and Western Cape Premier of snubbing anti-crime ...
SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele