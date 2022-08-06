The N3 has reopened after a major truck collision on Friday evening which claimed the life of one person near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza.
Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst said at least three trucks and one vehicle were involved in a collision on the southbound lanes shortly after 6.30pm.
He said all the vehicles caught alight and medics, police and fire and rescue members worked furiously to ensure the fire was contained and motorists were safe.
Reports indicate that multiple trucks, cars and a tanker were involved.
KwaZulu-Natal EMS spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said one person was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
N3 reopened after one killed in fiery truck crash
Image: KZN EMS
The N3 has reopened after a major truck collision on Friday evening which claimed the life of one person near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza.
Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst said at least three trucks and one vehicle were involved in a collision on the southbound lanes shortly after 6.30pm.
He said all the vehicles caught alight and medics, police and fire and rescue members worked furiously to ensure the fire was contained and motorists were safe.
Reports indicate that multiple trucks, cars and a tanker were involved.
KwaZulu-Natal EMS spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said one person was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
WATCH | N3 to Durban closed as trucks catch fire
60 bus passengers injured in crash near Mbombela
Two people killed in Sani Pass crash
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos