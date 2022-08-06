Businesswoman Bongi Ngema-Zuma, social development minister Lindiwe Zulu and defence minister Thandi Modise were among those rubbing shoulders with actors, entertainers and celebrity plastic surgeons at actor Connie Ferguson's foundation launch.
The Ferguson Foundation was launched at the Houghton Hotel on Friday after the opening was delayed by the death of co-founder Shona Ferguson.
The foundation is a film school to help disadvantaged youth enter the film and TV industry.
The opening was dedicated to Shona, who died from Covid-19 complications in July 2021.
Ferguson also used the platform to emphasise mental health awareness.
“A vibrant society requires functional mental health facilities which cater to the various forms of mental health challenges and depression, which often result from various causes and manifest in diverse forms.
“I will not dwell much on the statistics of people living with mental health problems ... because every one in 10 is still one person too many.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Politicians, celebs and surgeons turn out for film school launch
Image: Ferguson Foundation via Instagram
Businesswoman Bongi Ngema-Zuma, social development minister Lindiwe Zulu and defence minister Thandi Modise were among those rubbing shoulders with actors, entertainers and celebrity plastic surgeons at actor Connie Ferguson's foundation launch.
The Ferguson Foundation was launched at the Houghton Hotel on Friday after the opening was delayed by the death of co-founder Shona Ferguson.
The foundation is a film school to help disadvantaged youth enter the film and TV industry.
The opening was dedicated to Shona, who died from Covid-19 complications in July 2021.
Ferguson also used the platform to emphasise mental health awareness.
“A vibrant society requires functional mental health facilities which cater to the various forms of mental health challenges and depression, which often result from various causes and manifest in diverse forms.
“I will not dwell much on the statistics of people living with mental health problems ... because every one in 10 is still one person too many.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Connie Ferguson announces official launch date of the Ferguson Foundation
The Fergusons remember Shona one year after his passing
Connie Ferguson thanks SA after winning favourite personality of the year award
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos