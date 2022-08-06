×

South Africa

Politicians, celebs and surgeons turn out for film school launch

06 August 2022 - 11:06
Ferguson Foundation co-founder Connie Ferguson at the opening of the entity on Friday.
Image: Ferguson Foundation via Instagram

Businesswoman Bongi Ngema-Zuma, social development minister Lindiwe Zulu and defence minister Thandi Modise were among those rubbing shoulders with actors, entertainers and celebrity plastic surgeons at actor Connie Ferguson's foundation launch.

The Ferguson Foundation was launched at the Houghton Hotel on Friday after the opening was delayed by the death of co-founder Shona Ferguson.

The foundation is a film school to help disadvantaged youth enter the film and TV industry.

The opening was dedicated to Shona, who died from Covid-19 complications in July 2021. 

Ferguson also used the platform to emphasise mental health awareness. 

“A vibrant society requires functional mental health facilities which cater to the various forms of mental health challenges and depression, which often result from various causes and manifest in diverse forms.

“I will not dwell much on the statistics of people living with mental health problems ... because every one in 10 is still one person too many.”

