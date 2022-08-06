×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Refurbishment of parliamentary building sparks SIU probe

06 August 2022 - 17:07
The SIU is investigating wasteful expenditure allegedly incurred by the department of public works when it refurbished a parliamentary building.
The SIU is investigating wasteful expenditure allegedly incurred by the department of public works when it refurbished a parliamentary building.
Image: Frédéric Soltan/Corbis via Getty Images

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) is probing suspected wasteful expenditure incurred by the department of public works during the refurbishment of a parliamentary building.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the unit was set to investigate four other contracts for “unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the department”. He said the alleged irregularities took place before May 22 2009.

Written warnings, salary reductions for guilty parties in Digital Vibes saga, one resigns

Three health department officials embroiled in the controversial R150m Digital Vibes communications contract have been found guilty.
News
2 weeks ago

“These projects include a probe into a contract of an official accommodation, residential accommodation, residences of sessional official refurbishment, Marks Building external renovations and total refurbishment of the 6th floor of parliament noted as 90 Plein Street.”

TimeLIVE

READ MORE

SIU probes 'corruption and maladministration' at Fort Hare University

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) is investigating the awarding of honours degrees at Fort Hare University.
News
7 hours ago

Red flags raised in alleged dodgy prison tender linked to Zuma’s former son-in-law

Duduzile’s ex benefited from multimillion-rand contracts ‘irregularly’ awarded
News
6 days ago

Corruption in numbers: government officials outdo private-sector individuals

More than 500 people, most of them government officials, were convicted of corruption in the past financial year, said Ronald Lamola, minister of ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'It's a strategy to confuse the enemy': Advocate Malesela Teffo on withdrawing ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Zuma breaks it down in Nkandla as court battle takes another turn South Africa
  3. 'It's time we also keep our money in our couch' — Mzansi fuming over Capitec ... South Africa
  4. Matshela Koko’s firm set to sell solar energy in Zimbabwe Africa
  5. Ekurhuleni man nabbed for fraud after submitting fake doctor's note to employer South Africa

Latest Videos

Krugersdorp residents round up ‘illegal miners’, force them to undress
Cosatu accuses Cape Town Mayor and Western Cape Premier of snubbing anti-crime ...