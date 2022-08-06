The SIU will also probe the awarding of four tenders at the university.
SIU probes 'corruption and maladministration' at Fort Hare University
Image: Rod Bally
The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) is investigating the awarding of honours degrees at Fort Hare University.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised a probe into the institution’s affairs. SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the unit will investigate “allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of the University of Fort Hare ... and recover any financial losses suffered by the state through corruption and negligence”.
“The SIU will investigate allegations of maladministration in the awarding of honours degrees, mismanagement of funds and sourcing of public servants for study into various faculty programmes by an individual for personal gain,” said Kganyago.
Family business bust for swindling University of Fort Hare out of R14m
The SIU will also probe the awarding of four tenders at the university.
“These include contracts for cleaning and gardening services, the leasing of student accommodation tender, the appointment of a service provider for the maintenance and repair of air conditioning systems, and collusion between officials of the university and service providers, in which such officials held direct or indirect interests,” he said.
“Any unlawful or improper conduct by the officials, employees, service providers, suppliers to the university or any entity will be investigated by the SIU.”
Kganyago said the unit will investigate alleged unlawful and improper conduct that took place between November 1 2012 and August 5 2022.
