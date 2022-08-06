×

WATCH LIVE | Krugersdorp community airs concerns about illicit mining at SAPS imbizo

06 August 2022 - 11:29

The police ministry and SAPS management, led by Gen Fannie Masemola, meet residents of West Village in Krugersdorp to address illegal mining in the area.

, The police ministry and ministers of home affairs and mineral resources and energy have embarked on a two-day imbizo in Krugersdorp to address illegal mining and other crimes that stem from it. 

Residents of West Village are venting their concerns to the government after eight young women were gang-raped in the area on July 28.

The perpetrators are believed to be illegal miners who live and conduct operations in the area.

Police have arrested more than 80 “illegal miners” since the rapes. They have appeared in court, but are yet to be linked to the incident, with DNA results pending.

The gang rape sent shock waves across the country and has cast the spotlight on illicit mining as a crime generator in mining areas such as Kagiso and the West Rand.

TimesLIVE

