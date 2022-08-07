A cash-in-transit security guard was killed and three colleagues were wounded in a robbery in Kimberley on Friday.
Mark Barrett, group CEO of SBV Services, said the injured officials are being treated in hospital.
The cash-in-transit vehicle was ambushed by several assailants who used high-powered guns and explosives.
The company is offering a reward of R1m to catch the robbers.
Barrett said: “Our message to these criminals is clear: SBV will put in all the necessary resources required and work very closely with the authorities to apprehend these criminals involved in attacks against SBV. We confirm that we will never close a case until it is solved. We will make sure that these criminals involved in this senseless and violent attack are apprehended and that justice is served.”
The company asked anyone with information to contact SBV’s Hotline on 083 408 7029. “This line is active 24/7 and all callers can be assured that confidentiality is maintained.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
R1m reward to catch killers of SBV guard in CIT heist
The cash-in-transit vehicle was ambushed by several assailants who used high-powered guns and explosives.
Image: SBV Security
A cash-in-transit security guard was killed and three colleagues were wounded in a robbery in Kimberley on Friday.
Mark Barrett, group CEO of SBV Services, said the injured officials are being treated in hospital.
The cash-in-transit vehicle was ambushed by several assailants who used high-powered guns and explosives.
The company is offering a reward of R1m to catch the robbers.
Barrett said: “Our message to these criminals is clear: SBV will put in all the necessary resources required and work very closely with the authorities to apprehend these criminals involved in attacks against SBV. We confirm that we will never close a case until it is solved. We will make sure that these criminals involved in this senseless and violent attack are apprehended and that justice is served.”
The company asked anyone with information to contact SBV’s Hotline on 083 408 7029. “This line is active 24/7 and all callers can be assured that confidentiality is maintained.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Two SA men arrested in botched Botswana CIT heist are from Thembisa
Gauteng police hunt for about 12 suspects after guards injured in CIT heist on N4
As the gunfire fades in Rosettenville, residents speak out after fatal battle
WATCH | More dashcam footage of Leo Prinsloo’s hair-raising escape from armed robbers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos