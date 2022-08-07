×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

R1m reward to catch killers of SBV guard in CIT heist

The cash-in-transit vehicle was ambushed by several assailants who used high-powered guns and explosives.

07 August 2022 - 15:11 By TimesLIVE
The company is offering a reward of R1m to catch the robbers. File image
The company is offering a reward of R1m to catch the robbers. File image
Image: SBV Security

A cash-in-transit security guard was killed and three colleagues were wounded in a robbery in Kimberley on Friday.

Mark Barrett, group CEO of SBV Services, said the injured officials are being treated in hospital.

The cash-in-transit vehicle was ambushed by several assailants who used high-powered guns and explosives.

The company is offering a reward of R1m to catch the robbers.

Barrett said: “Our message to these criminals is clear: SBV will put in all the necessary resources required and work very closely with the authorities to apprehend these criminals involved in attacks against SBV. We confirm that we will never close a case until it is solved. We will make sure that these criminals involved in this senseless and violent attack are apprehended and that justice is served.”

The company asked anyone with information to contact SBV’s Hotline on 083 408 7029. “This line is active 24/7 and all callers can be assured that confidentiality is maintained.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

MORE:

Two SA men arrested in botched Botswana CIT heist are from Thembisa

Botswana police have confirmed that Sipho Mathangana and Jabu Shabangu, both aged 26, who were arrested after a botched cash-in-transit heist, are ...
News
2 weeks ago

Gauteng police hunt for about 12 suspects after guards injured in CIT heist on N4

Gauteng police are searching for about 12 suspects who robbed a cash in transit vehicle on the N4 near Watermeyer, Pretoria, on Thursday evening.
News
4 months ago

As the gunfire fades in Rosettenville, residents speak out after fatal battle

“The only thing left in me is fear. I told my son that day that life is short,” said a witness to the shootout.
News
5 months ago

WATCH | More dashcam footage of Leo Prinsloo’s hair-raising escape from armed robbers

More dashcam footage of Leo Prinsloo and Lloyd Mtombeni's infamous robbery incident has been released.
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'It's time we also keep our money in our couch' — Mzansi fuming over Capitec ... South Africa
  2. Ramaphosa, Rhoode reject Fraser’s Phala Phala claims Politics
  3. Ekurhuleni man nabbed for fraud after submitting fake doctor's note to employer South Africa
  4. Matshela Koko’s firm set to sell solar energy in Zimbabwe Africa
  5. It’s madam premier for KZN as Zikalala bows out Politics

Latest Videos

Krugersdorp residents round up ‘illegal miners’, force them to undress
Cosatu accuses Cape Town Mayor and Western Cape Premier of snubbing anti-crime ...