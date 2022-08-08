Gauteng premier David Makhura and the MEC for economic development, environment, agriculture and rural development, Parks Tau, are launching the Gauteng township retail programme at the Sam Ntuli Stadium in Thokoza on Monday.
The province is working with Family Tree Holdings, an organisation working towards formalising spaza shops, on the initiative.
The aim is to “reclaim” the township retail economy, stimulate local manufacturing and accelerate job creation by transforming informal spaza shops and tuck shops into convenience retail stores.
The programme also aims to demonstrate how new township enterprise zones can create and support associated opportunities.
Gauteng launches township retail programme to regulate spaza shops
Image: David Makhura via Twitter
Gauteng premier David Makhura and the MEC for economic development, environment, agriculture and rural development, Parks Tau, are launching the Gauteng township retail programme at the Sam Ntuli Stadium in Thokoza on Monday.
The province is working with Family Tree Holdings, an organisation working towards formalising spaza shops, on the initiative.
The aim is to “reclaim” the township retail economy, stimulate local manufacturing and accelerate job creation by transforming informal spaza shops and tuck shops into convenience retail stores.
The programme also aims to demonstrate how new township enterprise zones can create and support associated opportunities.
This comes after the Township Economic Development Act, which was signed into law in July. The act seeks to regulate these shops, transforming areas in townships into commercial zones.
It also makes provisions for the establishment of the Gauteng Township Development Fund, which seeks to provide affordable and accessible lines of credit and loans to township-based enterprises.
According to Tau, the projected total number of jobs to be created for the 2023/24 financial year is 32,000 while an estimated 16,000 businesses will be supported.
Makhura said the programme is supporting township retail businesses to the value of R100m.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Three arrested for Mariannhill tuck shop shooting
‘Someone is trying to sabotage the township economy’ — Jackie Phamotse on tavern mass murders
Stokvels, spazas, fashion, you name it — township business is booming
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos