South Africa

Gauteng launches township retail programme to regulate spaza shops

08 August 2022 - 14:21
Gauteng premier David Makhura‬⁩ meets Thokoza residents at the launch of the Gauteng township retail programme at the Sam Ntuli Stadium on Monday.
Image: David Makhura via Twitter

Gauteng premier David Makhura‬⁩ and the MEC for economic development, environment, agriculture and rural development, Parks‬⁩ Tau, are launching the Gauteng township retail programme at the Sam Ntuli Stadium in Thokoza on Monday.

The province is working with Family Tree Holdings, an organisation working towards formalising spaza shops, on the initiative.

The aim is to “reclaim” the township retail economy, stimulate local manufacturing and accelerate job creation by transforming informal spaza shops and tuck shops into convenience retail stores.

The programme also aims to demonstrate how new township enterprise zones can create and support associated opportunities.

This comes after  the Township Economic Development Act, which was signed into law in July. The act seeks to regulate these shops, transforming areas in townships into commercial zones.

It also makes provisions for the establishment of the Gauteng Township Development Fund, which seeks to provide affordable and accessible lines of credit and loans to township-based enterprises.

According to Tau, the projected total number of jobs to be created for the 2023/24 financial year is 32,000 while an estimated 16,000 businesses will be supported. 

Makhura‬⁩ said the programme is supporting township retail businesses to the value of R100m.

