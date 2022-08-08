The township of Mohlakeng in the West Rand continued to descend into chaos as fed up community members burnt down houses and belongings that are said to belong to alleged zama zamas.
IN PICS | Mohlakeng descends into chaos as community burns zama zama homes and belongings
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA/TimesLIVE
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba/TimesLIVE
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
