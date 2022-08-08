×

South Africa

IN PICS | Mohlakeng descends into chaos as community burns zama zama homes and belongings

08 August 2022 - 19:28 By TimesLIVE
A man holding a stick reacts next to a fire after community members burned shacks and belongings as they searched for alleged illegal miners known as ‘zama-zamas’ as a protest, following alleged rape of eight models on July 28 when a television crew filmed a music video at a mine dump in the nearby township, in the West Rand, South Africa, on August 8, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The township of Mohlakeng in the West Rand continued to descend into chaos as fed up community members burnt down houses and belongings that are said to belong to alleged zama zamas.

Residents in Mohlakeng, Randfontein, burned shacks in Extension 11 and ransacked two homes close to mine shafts.
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA/TimesLIVE
A man pleads with protesters after community members burned shacks and belongings as they searched for alleged illegal miners known as ‘zama-zamas’ as a protest, following alleged rape of eight models on July 28 when a television crew filmed a music video at a mine dump in the nearby township, in the West Rand, South Africa, August 8, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
As anger boils over the recent Krugersdrop mass rape by alleged illegal miners, residents vow to shut down zama zama camps in the area.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
A local gestures after the burning of shacks and belongings as they searched for alleged illegal miners known as ‘zama-zamas’ as a protest, following alleged rape of eight models on July 28 when a television crew filmed a music video at a mine dump in the nearby township, in the West Rand, South Africa, August 8, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A man holding a machete reacts next to a fire after community members burned shacks and belongings as they searched for alleged illegal miners known as ‘zama-zamas’ as a protest, following alleged rape of eight models on July 28 when a television crew filmed a music video at a mine dump in the nearby township, in the West Rand, South Africa, August 8, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Two men accused of being illegal miners were saved by police after being attacked by community members.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba/TimesLIVE
Homes, allegedly of illegal miners, were trashed and belongings burnt.
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
Children react as community members burned shacks and belongings as they searched for alleged illegal miners known as ‘zama-zamas’ as a protest, following alleged rape of eight models on July 28 when a television crew filmed a music video at a mine dump in the nearby township, in the West Rand, South Africa, August 8, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

TimesLIVE

