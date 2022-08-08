R400m drug bust suspects remanded in custody

Three men appeared in the Athlone magistrate’s court on Monday in connection with a R400m cocaine bust by the Hawks along the N1 highway on Thursday.
Ebrahim Kara, 39, Meshack Mzungezi Ngobese, 47, and Elias Radebe, 42, appeared for the alleged possession of 670kg of cocaine.
Their brief appearance was attended by police minister Bheki Cele.
All three were remanded in custody after the case was postponed for police to ascertain their personal details, including their home addresses, for a formal bail application on August 15.
This bust was the sixth major cocaine bust since March last year when Western Cape Organised Crime Narcotics Unit detectives arrested four Bulgarian nationals for trafficking nearly a ton of cocaine from South America on a ship. This bust was the fourth largest since then.
