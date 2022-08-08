WATCH | Hail batters Pietermaritzburg

Pietermaritzburg residents ran for cover when hailstones battered the KwaZulu-Natal capital on Monday.
Msunduzi municipality warned motorists to proceed with caution as most roads were wet and slippery.
A hailstorm hit Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday afternoon. Video supplied. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/gnTgimtOMu— Nivashni Nair (@NivashniNair) August 8, 2022
A hailstorm hit Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday afternoon.
SA Weather Service forecaster Ishmael Moyo told TimesLIVE the hailstorm was a product of the current cut-off low-pressure system.
“As we come out of winter into spring, we can expect thunderstorms and flooding,” he said.
Victoria Road, PMB now pic.twitter.com/CSynAzHRiE— TeaTimeTannie (@TeaTimeTannie) August 8, 2022
Victoria Road, PMB now
Moyo said no weather alert had been issued for KwaZulu-Natal. A warning was issued for the Eastern Cape coast and Port Edward for possible flooding.
