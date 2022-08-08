×

South Africa

WATCH | Hail batters Pietermaritzburg

08 August 2022 - 14:04
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Msunduzi municipality warned motorists to proceed with caution as most roads were wet and slippery.
Image: via Facebook

Pietermaritzburg residents ran for cover when hailstones battered the KwaZulu-Natal capital on Monday.

Msunduzi municipality warned motorists to proceed with caution as most roads were wet and slippery.

SA Weather Service forecaster Ishmael Moyo told TimesLIVE the hailstorm was a product of the current cut-off low-pressure system.

“As we come out of winter into spring, we can expect thunderstorms and flooding,” he said.

Moyo said no weather alert had been issued for KwaZulu-Natal. A warning was issued for the Eastern Cape coast and Port Edward for possible flooding.

TimesLIVE

