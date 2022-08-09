The community joined those in other areas on the West Rand in searching for alleged illegal miners and closing informal operations. There has been an outpouring of anger after the gang rape of eight women at a disused mine in Krugersdorp 11 days ago.
On Friday, the community of Munsieville searched a nearby mine shaft after removing barbed wire strewn on the ground around the entrance. Using cellphones as torches, they ventured about 200m into the shaft but turned back after finding no-one inside.
This was after a man died at a similar protest in Kagiso.
The mineral resources department published an Artisanal and Small-scale Mining Policy in March, under which permits will be issued only to South Africans or permanent citizens.
It seeks to criminalise the current operators, known as zama zamas, many of whom hail from Lesotho and Zimbabwe, working some of the estimated 6,100 mines designated as “derelict and ownerless”.
TimesLIVE
IN PICS | Not clear when 'AmaBherete' will be deployed to the West Rand
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Community members in Mohlakeng, Randfontein, on Monday discovered a hole in a shack, apparently leading to a mine shaft, while searching for zama zamas.
The community was under the impression that the police tactical response team, “AmaBherete”, would be deployed as promised at an imbizo by police on Sunday.
A few public order policing vehicles monitored sporadic blocking of roads on Monday.
Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said police spent the day maintaining order in the area.
“Deployments are going to be dealing with illegal mining in a selected policing district. Media will be advised as and when it happens.”
Earlier , homes of alleged zama zamas were targeted. Members of the community burnt shacks close to a hill in Extension 11 and ransacked two homes at a corner close to mine shafts.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
Back rooms on the properties were dismantled and beds, tools and other belongings were burnt.
Resident Thabo Rankoko said he was disappointed in the police.
“They should have been here. The imbizo was just for show, they don't want to help us. They are disappointing us, so we have no choice but to take the law into our hands.
“These are their friends, we see them in the community on a daily basis collecting bribes. It's not surprising that they would stall.”
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
